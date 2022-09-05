Metro Detroit pharmacies prepare to administer new, updated COVID-19 shots

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pharmacies across Michigan, including here in metro Detroit are preparing to begin administering the new, updated COVID-19 booster shots.

The enhanced shots were approved by the FDA and CDC last week. They're formulated to not only target the original strain of the virus, but also new Omicron variants.

Not all pharmacies will be fully stocked as many people seek to get the new shot.

Metro Detroiter Kelley Rawls received her last booster shot nearly 9 months ago.

“Actually, right here at CVS, that's where I had my booster,” said Kelley Rawls who is waiting for the new, updated booster shot.

She is now ready for that fourth shot to make sure she's protected against Omicron.

“We're all still trying to wear masks and be safe, because it's still happening,” said Rawls.

With pharmacies like CVS, you can register for your booster online, but you might have to wait a few days. At some locations, you may have to wait more than a week.

Rite Aid posted about potential delays for the booster on their website, but Walgreens says the shots will be ready and available this upcoming week.

Metro Detroiter Rachelle Forney is eager to get the booster to help protect her family.

“My grandmother has an underlying illness. I want to make sure she's protected as well as myself,” said Forney.

Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health, believes there are benefits to the new shot, but expressed some concern.

“More protection against Omicron… It's made with a part that's specific to Omicron. I worry a little bit that we won't get the full advantage of that unless we get two shots… Just like with the original vaccine. It's different than the original vaccine,” said Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research, Beaumont Health.

7 Action News has learned that most pharmacy locations should have the new, updated shot by mid-September.

