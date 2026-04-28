Metro Detroit police launch Operation Ghost Rider to crack down on distracted driving across the area

(WXYZ) — Police agencies across Metro Detroit are cracking down on distracted driving this week as part of Operation Ghost Rider, an effort led by the National Transportation Safety Organization.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Police target distracted drivers in Metro Detroit with Operation Ghost Rider

Officers in unmarked vehicles will look for distracted drivers and then alert nearby marked units to pull them over. Police say the goal is changing behavior and ultimately saving lives, not just writing tickets.

In Troy, a multi-agency enforcement will take place starting Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Interstate 75 between Big Beaver Road and University.

Under Michigan law, it is illegal to hold or manually use a phone, even at a stoplight. First-time violators could face fines or community service, with tougher penalties for repeat offenses.

A recent study shows mobile device use behind the wheel is on the rise, and while crashes are slightly down, fatalities are increasing.

Payden Morrison, an 18-year-old driver, said distracted driving is normalized.

"It’s kind of a sensitive topic, but I’m pretty prevalent in the distracted driving, not gonna lie," Morrison said. "I see parents or kids too, just driving down the street looking at their phones. Probably not that good, but it’s kinda how it is nowadays."

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Morrison said he knows someone who was pulled over for the offense.

"I actually had a buddy that was pulled over but, I mean, he didn’t end up getting a ticket or nothing but the cop made sure he told him it probably wasn’t the best thing to be doing," Morrison said.

Driver Angelo Salmo said he sees distracted driving frequently.

"I have seen that everywhere. It’s on the highways, it’s on the roads, and it's distracting the drivers, too. I’ve seen a lot of accidents on the roads and anywhere you go," Salmo said.

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However, Salmo would prefer warnings over tickets for drivers.

Troy resident Nina Makhoul approves of the enforcement.

"That’s good because you have to be careful how you drive, not to kill other people," Makhoul said.

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Participating agencies include the Michigan State Police, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Auburn Hills Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Dundee Police Department, Shelby Township Police Department, South Rockwood Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Utica Police Department.

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