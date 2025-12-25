Metro Detroit prepares for Friday's winter storm with freezing rain and sleet expected

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit residents and road crews are preparing for a messy winter storm expected to hit the area Friday, bringing widespread freezing rain and sleet that could create hazardous travel conditions.

While many people are focused on holiday preparations, local residents are taking precautions ahead of the anticipated winter weather. Royal Oak resident Shawn Knight was among those stocking up on ice melt salt at local hardware stores.

"Just prepping. I just looked at the weather, I was out, I figured I'd grab some while I was out," Knight said.

Some residents are taking additional steps to prepare their properties. Birmingham resident Tim Ward said he creates a brine solution.

"The city likes us to use brine instead of just rock salt or other ingredients that could damage the plants and the grass and we do have a runoff problem and so I'm going to dissolved the rock salt into hot water and then put it into this tank and then spray the sidewalk and the driveway," Ward said.

The Road Commission of Oakland County has all salt truck drivers on standby for the storm. Craig Bryson, communications representative for the commission, said crews are ready to respond when conditions deteriorate.

"What we are anticipating that when it begins in early morning hours on Friday, we'll call in our drivers and get them out salting," Bryson said.

Road crews will use a combination of rock salt and liquid brine to treat roadways during the storm.

"That increases the efficiency of the salt. It makes it work more effectively, more quickly. It also helps it work down at a little lower temperature," Bryson said.

Officials are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution if they must travel Friday morning, as freezing rain can create deceptively dangerous conditions.

"Because there's likely to be freezing rain, there could be some icy areas that look like they're wet but turn out to be slippery, so please just presume it may be slippery and slow down. Drive appropriate for the conditions, don't tailgate," Bryson said.

For those who must venture out, Bryson recommends keeping emergency supplies in vehicles, including salt or ice melt, a snow shovel, blankets and extra clothing in case of getting stranded.

