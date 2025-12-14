Metro Detroit rabbi mourns a friend killed in deadly Australia Hanukkah attack

(WXYZ) — A deadly shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia has left the metro Detroit Jewish community mourning after learning of their personal connections to the tragedy.

At least 16 people were killed, and more than 2 dozen were injured when gunmen opened fire on a crowd of over a thousand who were gathered to mark the first night of Hanukkah at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Australian authorities have declared the incident a terrorist attack.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov of metro Detroit said he knows some of the victims, including the rabbi who was killed and several people who were injured.

"The rabbi's life was taken, and a number of others. I know some of the people that were injured. I still didn't even hear all the details. One of them is a son of a friend of mine. It was a critical condition," Shemtov said.

The rabbi described the victim as someone whose "whole life was dedicated to helping people."

Police say one suspect is dead and the other is in critical condition. Investigators also disarmed explosive devices found in a nearby vehicle.

Shemtov highlighted an act of heroism during the attack, noting that a Muslim man tackled one of the terrorists and was injured while trying to save others.

"He wasn't Jewish. He was Muslim. And he stood up to save people. This is a time when all good people have to stand together," Shemtov said.

Despite the tragedy, the Metro Detroit Jewish community will continue with Hanukkah celebrations, including the 15th annual Menorah in D celebration at Cadillac Square.

"It touches communities all over the world, and we're going to do everything we can to help. And our response is going to be to bring more light and more warmth and to make this world a better place. That's going to be the response to our pain," Shemtov said.

During Hanukkah, Jewish families light candles on a menorah for eight nights, adding one candle each night. The tradition symbolizes light over darkness, hope and perseverance in the face of adversity.

"That's what Jews do. That's what we're taught. That's what the miracle of Hanukkah is," Shemtov said.

When asked what he will pray for when lighting the menorah, Shemtov said he will focus on "a world of light and warmth and salvation."

"You focus on the positive and you move forward," he said.

Hanukkah celebrations will take place across Metro Detroit over the next eight days. Shemtov said everyone is welcome to join, especially in the wake of the tragedy in Australia.

