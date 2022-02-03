Metro Detroit residents turn to outdoor activities during Michigan's snowstorm

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — For folks at home, it might look like a snowpocalypse but at Mt. Brighton, adults and kids are calling this the perfect storm.

"I think it’s a great opportunity to get outside. So the road weren't bad this morning, I'm sure they’ll get worse as the day goes on," Jim Jackson said.

A father of 3, Jackson is from South Lyon and he looks forward to such weather systems as he gets to enjoy skiing with his boys, especially Nolan who says for him, the best part is the train to go up the hill.

Since Nolan’s school was canceled due to the weather, Jim says he is taking advantage and using this time to connect more with his kids.

"Especially days like this where we can get him out, get a full day in. They usually come about three days a week in the evenings, but it's awesome with all the snow coming down," Jackson said.

And there were other folks just like Jackson ringing in some quality family time including David Malolepszy who drove all the way from Toledo, Ohio.

"We were watching for the snowstorm, school got canceled, so we took the kids up here to have some fun today," Malolepszy said.

Mt. Brighton’s general manager Mike Giorgio says snowstorms like these only drives customer numbers up.

"We’ve been prepping for about two days now, getting our plans for snow removal, plowing and making sure everything is dugout," Giorgio said.

Giorgio also says storms are perfect for newcomers to try skiing as fresh snow adds to the overall experience.

Meanwhile in Farmington, 54-year-old Vince Ieezaj took full advantage of the snow with his dog Joey and his 13-year-old daughter Julia whose school was one of the many canceled across East Michigan.

"I like relaxing with my friends and coming to sled, and I like the cold," Julia said.

Julia’s best friend Nora Gerzema too had plans to spend the whole afternoon sledding as well as later grabbing some hot chocolate and playing with her siblings.

But it's little man Clarence Mayhew, with a big heart, who had the right game plan.

"Well just have fun, stay warm and play as much as you can before you get trapped inside," Clarence said.