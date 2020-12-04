Metro Detroit teacher dresses up as a character for virtual class every day

(WXYZ) — Who says virtual learning isn’t exciting?
One metro Detroit teacher is bringing joy to her students during the pandemic by dressing up as a different character each day.
Margaret-Ann Wommer, a social studies teacher at Frankel Jewish Academy in West Bloomfield, has been dressing up for her students since the school shifted back to virtual lessons a few weeks ago.
“My thought process was building in some anticipation for my kids, to make it exciting in some way to come to class,” said Margaret-Ann.
From Princess Leia to Wednesday Addams, Margaret-Ann said she goes searching around her house for items to make her characters come to life; she notes that the creative virtual backgrounds help.
“I get compliments and laughter; the majority seem to be enjoying the experience thus far,” she said of her students.
She added, “It’s very much for the kids, but it’s keeping me going as well.”