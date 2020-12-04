Menu

Metro Detroit teacher dresses up as a character for virtual class every day

Margaret-Ann Wommer
126181614_10158903506753373_5533251590821784885_o.jpg
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 04, 2020
(WXYZ) — Who says virtual learning isn’t exciting?

One metro Detroit teacher is bringing joy to her students during the pandemic by dressing up as a different character each day.

Margaret-Ann Wommer, a social studies teacher at Frankel Jewish Academy in West Bloomfield, has been dressing up for her students since the school shifted back to virtual lessons a few weeks ago.

125826944_10158891565138373_5971420717432479892_o.jpg

“My thought process was building in some anticipation for my kids, to make it exciting in some way to come to class,” said Margaret-Ann.

From Princess Leia to Wednesday Addams, Margaret-Ann said she goes searching around her house for items to make her characters come to life; she notes that the creative virtual backgrounds help.

126181614_10158903506753373_5533251590821784885_o.jpg
“I get compliments and laughter; the majority seem to be enjoying the experience thus far,” she said of her students.

She added, “It’s very much for the kids, but it’s keeping me going as well.”

129194969_10158928130068373_3983012012336065362_o.jpg
126052696_10158888995893373_8970474871519370919_o.jpg
128444787_10158925399268373_7660108137019527132_o.jpg
127743208_10158920644843373_5688991014432147637_o.jpg
127280288_10158918457848373_139078178119113573_o.jpg

