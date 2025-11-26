Metro Detroit travelers gear up for Thanksgiving at Detroit Metro Airport

(WXYZ) — The holiday rush is on throughout Southeast Michigan, and today through Thanksgiving Day, millions of Michiganders will take to the road and the skies.

In fact, AAA reports that nearly 82 million people are expected to travel through Monday, Dec. 1. That's a 2% increase from last year and a 5.2% increase from before the pandemic.

At Detroit Metro Airport, lines were busy early Wednesday morning, and we spoke to a couple who is heading to Washington DC for a friendsgiving. The couple almost opted to hit the road instead.

"A little bit of trepidation, but we were actually at one point thinking abut doing the drive during the heaviest part of the shutdown," Matthew Morey said.

"It's actually been surprisingly quiet this morning. Last year was really busy, so we wanted to get here extra early this year," Samantha Morey added.

If you are flying and tasked with bringing food with you, there are rules on what you can bring through TSA and what you have to check. If it's a solid item, you can bring it through. If you can spill it, spread it, spray it or pour it, you have to check it.

