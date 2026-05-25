Metro Detroit veterans charity pleads for end to donation bin vandalism across metro area

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials with the Veterans and America First Foundation are speaking out after for their donation bins were vandalized.

The organization, based in Clinton Township, collects clothing donations through bins placed throughout metro Detroit to support veterans and others in need with clothes, food and housing.

Bins located on West Vernor Highway near Military Street in Detroit were among the latest to be hit.

Paul Dehem, director and founder of Veterans and America First Foundation, learned about the damage on Saturday after Aiman Kawas, who is in charge of servicing the bins, discovered they had been damaged.

Dehem said the vandalism occurred within a narrow window.

"It happened sometime between Wednesday and Friday," Dehem said.

WXYZ Paul Dehem

"It's just disheartening," Dehem said.

Kawas said the West Vernor Highway incident is far from isolated.

"I was disappointed, of course this is not our first time being vandalized," Kawas said.

WXYZ Aiman Kawas

"We have lost over 70 bins to vandalism or theft, the actual bin disappears… they take it completely," Kawas said.

Jason Beddow, director of development for Veterans and America First Foundation, said each bin costs about $1,000 to replace.

"The vets are missing out on their charity and donations from those bins and it's just a real shame," Beddow said.

WXYZ Jason Beddow

Meanwhile, Dehem said he hopes those responsible will consider who is truly harmed by the destruction.

"We have a mission and it's for the veterans," Dehem said. "It's not for profit, we're just trying to make things work and help people."

Anyone with information about who is vandalizing the bins, or surveillance video, is asked to contact Detroit police.

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