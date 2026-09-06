Metro Detroit voice actor turns a lifelong love of superheroes into a thriving career

(WXYZ) — Mark Cooper has built a career voicing superheroes and video game characters — all from a home studio in metro Detroit.

One look around the room makes it clear where many of those voices begin. Comic books, superhero memorabilia and microphones fill the space, including a "Power Ranger" helmet that holds a special place for Cooper.

"Oh, yeah. I've always been a fan of 'Power Rangers' stuff. A lot of the stuff I enjoy is from my childhood. That's my official helmet from "Power Rangers Beast Hunters." Some of the stuff on the wall are legends and individuals I was able to meet," Cooper said.

At 39, the Detroit native is a musician, producer, teacher and voice actor — a career he only started pursuing a few years ago.

"Voiceover acting is being able to bring a character or any kind of piece of art to life," Cooper said.

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Voice acting stretches far beyond cartoons and video games. Voice actors can be heard in commercials, audiobooks, phone systems and animation, among others — including one of Cooper's latest roles, playing a 10-year-old superhero named Jet Boy.

"My name's Jet Boy and I'm here to save the day," Cooper said in character.

It's not exactly what you'd expect from someone whose normal voice sounds nothing like that. Cooper said the ability to shift between voices comes down to dedication.

"It's really about practice. I've always been a fan of trailer voices. But I also think about the passion behind a kid as a superhero. Being able to have that ability to go back and forth with that is rewarding at the end of the day," Cooper said.

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The transitions between voices can even catch Cooper off guard in everyday life.

"Yes. Absolutely. Sometimes, I'll be at the grocery store like the other day and they were like, are you getting a case of water? I was like, that is correct," Cooper said.

AI poses a growing challenge for voice actors

As the technology behind voices evolves, many voice actors are now competing against something that doesn't need a microphone at all: artificial intelligence.

Cooper said his work has been affected.

"Absolutely," Cooper said, when asked if his gigs have dropped because of AI.

A recent National Association of Voice Actors survey found roughly 1 in 5 voice actors say they've lost work to an AI-generated voice. Cost is a major factor. Human voice talent can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars per project, while AI voices can often be created for a fraction of that.

But Cooper sees a silver lining in AI's rise.

"But the thing is, what's interesting is that now because of the fact that AI can be so accessible to anybody, now it sounds like everybody else. So it's bringing back the organicness of a voiceover person for that," Cooper said.

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Cooper also noted that the impact of AI extends beyond performers.

"Even when you're thinking about gigs dropping, you got to also think about the engineers and everybody that's behind the scenes too. They're also suffering. So now, it's gotten to the point where you can literally just get a microphone. I've seen individuals use their cellphone, like their iPhone and stuff, have a live or any kind of things like that and done voiceover that way," Cooper said.

Advice for aspiring voice actors

For those looking to break into the industry, Cooper's advice is straightforward: "Start doing your research. Find your passion. Find where your inspiration is actually coming from. Then you can get into the technical stuff."

And when it comes to the legacy he hopes to leave behind, Cooper keeps it simple.

"I want to be remembered as a person who did what they love to do, enjoyed life and being able to touch anybody's soul that wants to be inspired," Cooper said.

He then slipped back into character one more time.

"You think you know me, but you don't know me at all. My name's Jet Boy, and I'm here to save the day," Cooper said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

