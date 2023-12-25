Metro Detroit voters react to The Detroit News allegations against Trump

The Detroit News says they have obtained a recording of former President Donald Trump pressuring two Wayne County canvassers to not certify the 2020 presidential election results.

7 Action News spoke to voters in metro Detroit to get their thoughts on the recent allegations.

“I think it’s just so typical of how he operates… I’m surprised they didn’t uncover it any sooner,” said Brenda Bullock.

The allegations made by The Detroit News Come as Michigan voters will cast their ballots for the 2024 presidential primary in February.

“Leave it to the people, all this other stuff with no proof in it, leave the guy alone,” said Christina Churchill.

The state of Michigan played a key part in President Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Trump has continued to challenge the legitimacy of those election results for the past three years.

The former president is currently facing criminal conspiracy charges to defraud the United States and its voters out of the rightful outcome of the election.

The Detroit News allegations that Trump pressured two canvassers is a major part of that indictment.

Clinton Township Clerk Kim Meltzer says there was a lot of distrust of the 2020 election results and it was fueled by a misunderstanding of how elections actually work.

“There are so many things that are going on, we are always chasing after what is going on next, what laws do we have to comply with,” Meltzer said. “So I can understand somebody that is not in the industry might think things aren’t right but that doesn’t give you the right to undermine the process.”

As we look ahead to the 2024 election, Meltzer is encouraging voters to do their research so they are well-informed of how the election process works.

“Take time to learn some of the new laws, don’t hesitate to contact your local clerk,” she said. “We want to share, we want to empower the voters so they understand what the process is.”

As for the recording The Detroit News reportedly has, it’s unclear when or if it will be released to the public.