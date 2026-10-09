SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Republican candidate Mike Rogers took the debate stage Thursday night in Grand Rapids, offering different visions for Michigan and the country as they compete for the state's open U.S. Senate seat.

Ahead of November's election, 7 News Detroit spoke reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke with Metro Detroit voters about the issues they want the next senator to address.

For Detroit resident Victoria Golston, jobs remain the top issue.

"I am most concerned about whoever is going to assist people in getting jobs," Golston said.

She said Michigan's unemployment rate is one of the biggest factors influencing her vote.

"Michigan has a very high unemployment rate, so I am really curious as to what they're going to do about that," she said.

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock has the story in the video below:

Metro Detroit voters weigh key issues as Senate race enters final stretch

Berkley resident Don Kelley said international conflict, inflation and health care are at the top of his list.

"The war would be number one and inflation and medical care," Kelley said.

Royal Oak resident Marguerite Carter also pointed to health care affordability as a major concern, especially for senior citizens.

"My mother, she's an elderly person, she's worked all her life, and for her to be at this stage in her life and not have adequate health care, health costs, it's a major concern," Carter said.

Public safety is motivating Madison Heights resident Kevin King.

"Country safety, public safety, stopping crime," King said.

During the debate, El-Sayed and Rogers sparred over health care policy, the economy and the rising cost of living.

El-Sayed argued for expanded health care coverage.

"I want to guarantee every single person in this country cradle-to-grave coverage without premiums, co-pays, deductibles," he said.

Rogers highlighted his work on Medicare prescription drug coverage.

"There are 2 million Michigan families today who are on Medicare enjoying Part D prescription drugs, which I did champion," Rogers said.

The candidates also exchanged criticism over economic policy and affordability.

"I understand that gas is too expensive, groceries are unaffordable, I understand that it's really hard to see a doctor and I want to solve that," El-Sayed said.

Rogers countered by attacking his opponent's proposals.

"We cannot afford Abdul and we cannot risk his ideology," Rogers said.

WXYZ-TV will be hosting the next debate between El-Sayed and Rogers on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.