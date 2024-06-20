Metro Detroiters cleaning up after Wednesday's storms bring down trees, power lines

(WXYZ) — Yards across metro Detroit are littered with debris after last night's severe weather. Power lines are down, and families are now facing a massive clean-up.

There's widespread tree damage in the Beverly Hills and Birmingham area. Chopper 7, flying east of Southfield Road between 13 and 14 Mile, captured footage of trees down. The storm even ripped some trees from their roots. We found more trees down in Southfield.

There's also flooding over Coolidge between 13 and 14 Mile in Royal Oak, where drivers were splashing through the road.

Our crews also saw a plane upside down at the Oakland-Troy Airport off of Coolidge, just up the street from all the flooding. The small plane is now wheels up thanks to the improved weather.

And in Farmington Hills, it was a similar story: big trees down, on houses and across yards. Others were on top of cars.

We were in Beverly Hills for a closer look at storm damage there, as neighbors were out in the heat, attempting to clean up from last night's powerful storms. Beverly Hills appears to have been one of the hardest hit areas.

Almost every home on Locherbie Avenue has a tree down. The wreckage was all over the neighborhood, with large tree branches like this one still atop houses. That homeowner told us they have one tree limb in their kitchen.

7 News Meteorologist Mike Taylor says there likely wasn't a tornado in Beverly Hills, but in fact a downburst, with winds up to 85 miles per hour. When a storm collapses, all the heavy wind and rain falls back to the surface, and it fans out into different directions.

"The storm came through mostly unannounced, and it was probably the worst storm I've ever witnessed in my entire life," one homeowner told us.

"I hear the electrical wires come down, and he's telling me to stay in my car because we don't know what's going on, we didn't know what was going to happen," said a Beverly Hills resident.

Thankfully, it appears no one was hurt from the storm damage in Beverly Hills.