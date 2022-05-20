Metro Detroiters come together to find, distribute baby formula amid shortage

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — People across metro Detroit are coming together making sure that babies get their formula.

Kate Nagle’s home in Novi is a go-to spot for people searching for infant formula.

“I had someone drive 45 minutes for a sample can of formula. His twins didn’t have bottles for the next morning,” she said.

The nationwide formula shortage has parents on edge and the community concerned.

Nagle is a postpartum doula who works with families after childbirth.

“You can’t adjust to life as a new parent if you have this huge added stress of how am I going to feed this baby,” she said.

She believes it’s her job to help families find formula.

Nagel and her friend Heather are collecting different kinds of formula in the Oak Park and Novi areas, and even offering to drop it off for families.

“I’ve been calling it the revolving door because we’ve gotten so much, but I don’t have very much in my house because people need it,” she said.

More than 40 miles away in Harrison Township, Erica Nahtygal is opening the door to her shop, Harrison Township Nutrition on Jefferson Avenue for people look for formula.

It’s a baby formula pantry. The new mother of 3-week-old Olivia wanted to create a safe space for people to drop off and pick up.

“It’s great to see people who don’t need what they have right now or have an access to supply, bringing it to others who are in need,” said Nahtygal.

She got the idea from another business and decided to join.

Honey Space for Moms in Ferndale on Hilton Road is accepting unopened formula for their Honey Formula Library.

These are just a few places in the community doing what they can until the store shelves are no longer empty.

“I’m really hoping that there is some sort of change in the government, so this doesn’t happen again. We shouldn’t have parents going to Canada to get formula because that’s what’s happening,” said Nagle.

To donate or request a baby formula drop off through Nagle email knagledoula@gmail.com or heatherdoula011@gmail.com. You can also text 734-531-9351.

Information on the Harrison Township Nutrition Pantry can be found on its Facebook page.

Honey Space for Moms Donation also has more information on its Facebook page.

