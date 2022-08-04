Metro Detroiters deal with scattered storm damage, power outages

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Livonia, a big branch from a tree across the street from Kim Gonzales' home fell onto her pickup truck Wednesday evening.

It smashed her back window and potentially put a damper on her upcoming camping trip.

“There’s a few branches in our area, but this is the biggest one that came down from what I see," she said.

On top of that, Gonzales said, “Right now, we have no power.”

Gonzales and some of her neighbors managed without power for a number of hours, along with drivers dealing with powerless traffic lights.

As of around 10:10 p.m., more than 28,000 consumers were without power, according to DTE's outage map. Several streets and freeways flooded after the heavy rain.

On 5 Mile Road near Farmington Road, Livonia police made sure no one ran into a large branch blocking the westbound lanes. It was an act of mother nature forcing drivers to turn around or cut through the neighborhood.

The same scene played out not far away on Newburgh Road where a tree blocked Richfield Street.

But Livonia’s not alone. Over in Chesterfield Road, Lynn Ely shared photos that show several large branches that fell on her home and chicken coup's roof.

Over in Gross Pointe, Westbound Lake Shore Drive closed because of fallen tree blocking the roadway.

Like Ely, Gonzales says the storm caught her off guard.

“I even looked at my phone, and we were only getting the outside of it. The outside of it. And next thing you know, the wind and the damage," Gonzales explained.

Remember, if you come across a down line stay away from it and report it to DTE by calling 1-800-477-4747.