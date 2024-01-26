Metro Detroiters lighting their homes blue for Lions football

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some metro Detroiters are converting their home light fixtures to the color blue in support of the Detroit Lions.

The theme can be seen on a quick stroll down Lynnham Lane in Shelby Township.

Lions fan Mouna Shock swapped out a regular porch light for a blue one.

“One of my high school friends had posted it just on her own page, and I thought how cool would that be to get all of Shelby and Utica and maybe all of Macomb County to do it,” she told 7 Action News.

Shock said she was a little shocked to see the trend catch on like it has after she posted about it on social media. She swapped out a regular porch.

“It was before the last game we thought, you know what, we never dreamed we would come this far. So, we were super excited, and we want to light it up so everybody can see it. San Fran. I want them to be able to see the mitten from that far," she chuckled.

San Francisco might not be able to see the lights, but her neighbor across the street definitely took notice.

Lions fan Lori Marentette said Shock gave her a call about the lights.

“I looked out the front window and she had her lights done. Then, she’s such a wonderful person. (She) came across the street with lights for me to put in mine," Marentette recalled.

Down the street, Jason Bailey and his nephew Hayden not only have their blue blinking Christmas lights up, they're waving the Lions flag.

“We throw a Super Bowl party every year, and I pulled that out already and make sure the entire neighborhood sees it," Bailey told 7 Action News.

Blue lights can also be seen in White Lake, 30 miles away from Shelby Township. Lions fan Jacqueline Sawyer said she believes she started the whole trend after posting photos of her blue lights on social media.

“People in Idaho, Florida, Alabama and stuff that were Lions fans that don’t have home teams saying, ‘What a great idea. We’re going to support it.' And it kind of just spiraled," Sawyer explained.

Her blue lights aren't just on her porch. She has them on her patio, in her kitchen and in her family room.

“I have a light fetish," she chuckled.

Sawyer said she initially put up her blue lights several years ago in support of law enforcement. But since then, they’ve shone for many causes including support for Ukraine, then Israel and, most recently, Michigan football.

“And if the Red Wings keep doing good, we can turn ‘em red," she said.

But for right now, Lions pride remains the talk of metro Detroit.

“Oh, I want to go to the Super Bowl. They’re going to win. That’s what I hope happens, and keep winning and have a good season next year," she said.

“Go lions!”