Metro Detroiters packed into Twelve Oaks Mall on Black Friday

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters came out in full force for Black Friday shopping at Twelve Oaks mall in Novi.

Brittanie Kupras from White Lake says she got up at 5 a.m. on Friday and started shopping.

For Kupras and her family, it's all about tradition.

WXYZ Brittanie Kupras

“I’ve been doing this since I was like 10 years old with my parents and when I had kids, I’ve been doing it with them and they love it,” Kupras said.

Donald Terry from Plymouth told me he and his 16-year-old granddaughter try to go Black Friday shopping every year.

“Gives me special time with her… she’s so busy anymore, I got to get that time in while I can. She gives me that one day a year,” Terry said.

WXYZ

For some shoppers I spoke with, it was there first time Black Friday shopping in a long time.

They say they typically just shop online.

“I’m kind of hoping to see like how Black Friday shopping was when we were kids where people are like jumping on each other and fighting with each other because everybody just shops on Amazon now, but I think it’s so much more fun shopping in person,” Kayla Muter of Livonia said.

WXYZ Kayla Muter



“This year, I wanted to come out and enjoy the festivities, be with more people and shop in person,” Chandra Fleming said.

For many shoppers, it’s the deals that brought them to the mall on Black Friday.

“I’m coming out for the deals, the food, the people, the fun,” Leah Drew of Wixom said.

WZYZ Leah Drew

“I went to J.C. Penny because they were handing out these flap things for a coupon. Then I went to Kohl's because they had something for the first 500 people,” said Brittanie Kupras.