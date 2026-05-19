Metro Detroiters picking up debris after strong storms rip through area

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters are picking up debris after strong storms ripped through the area.

Several viewers have sent us photos of the storm damage they are seeing, including a power line snapped in half and trucks being trapped under fallen trees. You can view those photos at this link.

Strong storms blew through on Monday, causing widespread damage. We've seen storm damage in Troy, Sterling Heights, and Utica. Warren also got hit pretty good.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Metro Detroit cleaning up severe storm aftermath

We spoke to a Warren homeowner who had a tree fall on her home.

WXYZ

“The rain, it was pounding, pounding against your car. You could barely drive. You could barely see. Roads were flooded," said Pam Wendland. “I’m sure it could have been a lot worse than what it was, and just thankful that it wasn’t... I think the hardest part is dealing with the contractors, and getting, ya know, it’s the wait of getting it back to the way it was."

As of Monday morning at 6:30 a.m., just over 6,000 people in metro Detroit are still without power, according to the DTE outage map. We'll continue to monitor any damage, like downed trees and power lines. Remember: stay 25 feet away from downed lones and only assess damage when it's absolutely safe to.

If it's safe to do so, you can send photos and videos of the storm damage near you to the station's Facebook page or email them to us at news@wxyz.com.