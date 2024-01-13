Metro Detroiters preapare for snowfall; tips to prevent frozen pipes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some metro Detroiters spent Friday afternoon stocking up on winter supplies, like shoves and ice melt, to get ready for the winter weather in the forecast.

Bruce Calloway said he headed to Great Lakes ACE Hardware after watching the weather report.

“I know the storm is coming, so I want to get everything ready. Salt, shovels and stuff, ready. So, I can get out there and do what I have to do. Or pay my grandson to do it,” he told 7 Action News.

“Myself and my wife are seniors, so I got to make sure my steps and everything is ready, so we don’t fall. Because we can’t get up anymore," Calloway explained.

ACE general manager George Borst said most people bought shovels and ice melt Friday, but he said they’ll start buying snowblowers if the snowfall gets really heavy.

If and when the temperatures drop, making sure your pipes don’t freeze is another action Z Plumberz said people will want to prepare for now.

Matt O’Rourke, president of Z Plumberz said, “You know the big things are by now every home owners should have all the hoses disconnected from their homes."

He also said, “If you’re on a crawl space, definitely shut the vents that go into the crawl space because, again, the wind can blow that cold air into the house and causes the pipes to freeze."

O’Rourke also suggests checking under cabinets. If the temperature is extremely cold, he said consider keeping the cabinets open so that heat can circulate and reach any pipes.

Lastly, if you have sinks on the exterior walls and have had issues with freezing pipes before, he said consider leaving the water on at a trickle.