Metro Detroiters raise concerns as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal ends

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli American Yifat Klein has been praying for peace. But Tuesday morning, she woke up to the news that the two-month-old ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has been broken.

"What's the first thing that went through your mind?" 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed asked.

"Oh no!" Klein said.

"Why is that?" Javed asked.

"Because it just takes away hope that things are going to change. It takes away hope for the hostages to return. It takes away hope that there is going to be any kind of negotiations for peace. It also means more people in Gaza are being killed, innocent people," Klein said.

Monday night, Israel launched airstrikes across Gaza, killing more than 400 Palestinians, as per the Gaza health ministry. The ceasefire deal was in place since January, putting a pause on a 17-month-old war.

Israel blames Hamas for not agreeing to release additional Israeli hostages. While Hamas and other Arab nations accuse Israel of not following through.

"Every day, we wake up in the morning and it's like our heart is just a little heavy," Laila Balboul said.

For nearly two years, Balboul, a Palestinian American, has been taking part in several protests across metro Detroit calling for a ceasefire.

"What do you say when you hear the Israeli government say it's all being done to target Hamas?" Javed asked.

"We all know this is not the case. This is a humanitarian issue. This is apartheid. It comes down to the Israeli government does not want to give the Palestinians the same basic human rights that the Israelis do, and that's all they are asking for," Balboul said.

Since the war, Israel says Hamas has killed more than 1,200 Israelis. While the Palestinian Health Ministry says, the Israel Defense Forces has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in the name of targeting Hamas.

Meanwhile, Jewish American Allan Gale doesn't see the situation in the same light.

"Are you concerned about the death toll on both sides?" Faraz asked.

"Every life is valuable. Although, these are terrorists that Israel is attacking because they were attacked," Gale said.

"But isn't there a concern that in the process, thousands of civilians are already dead and more can be killed again?" Faraz asked.

"It's a terrible situation. You have brutal terrorist entrenched in civilian areas. Israel has very tough choices. It has tried to be moral and humanitarian as it can be, but it's persecuting a war against, I would use the word monster," Gale said.

Israel believes of the 250 hostages, 59 are still being held captive. Hamas is demanding the release of thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons even before the Oct. 7 attack. However, for Balboul, nothing justifies the death toll in Gaza.

"Families losing their lives. Seeing kids being hungry or not getting medical care. Seeing mothers losing their children. And just thinking about those mothers and fathers of hostages and how they are so worried about what's going on. They don't know anything about their children and what they're going through," Klein said.

Balboul and Klein want a permanent ceasefire and to see hostages on both sides to be released.

"When you talk to your family and friends now, what is the biggest concern?" Javed asked.

"I think we've turned the concern into being hopeful, you know, for a brighter future," Balboul said.

"Is it hard to hold on to that hope now?" Javed asked.

"Some days are harder than others. But I think as a community, we do a good job of coming together and holding each other up," Balboul said.