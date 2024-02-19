Metro Detroiters react to $1M Mega Millions prize in Southfield being unclaimed for nearly a year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The CVS Pharmacy on W. 10 mile and Southfield Road is where a $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold.

No one has came and claimed the winning ticket yet, and time is running out for them to do so.

“They may have lost the ticket or they may be trying to strategize on how they are going to spend the ticket,” said Derrick Hale, Southfield resident.

Hale says he bought a ticket from the same CVS last year, but he didn’t win the million dollar prize.

If Hale had won, here’s what he would do.

“Pay off some bills, help some family members out,” Hale added.

The winning ticket was sold on March 17th, 2023.

Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Since March 17 falls on a Sunday this year, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

“Some people are just absent minded, some people are just forgetful,” said Robert Mangham, Southfield resident.

If you bought a ticket around this time last year from that CVS, make sure to check your tickets.

The winning numbers were 26, 28, 29, 39, and 49.

As for Derrick Hale, he has some advice for the person with the million dollar ticket.

It’s a life changer, for them, they just have to have a strategy on a money management program for them to see how they are going to spend the ticket and how they are going to save,” Hale said. “Not just going and spending it all in one lump sum.”

Now if someone doesn’t claim that winning ticket before it expires, the money from it will go to the state’s School Aid Fund.