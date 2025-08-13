Metro Detroiters wake up to storm damage and power outages

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — After intense storms overnight, people across metro Detroit are waking up to power outages and storm damage.

The view from Kaytee Dwyer’s Rochester Hills window Tuesday night went from bright and sunny to dreary in a matter of moments.

"All of a sudden, thunder starts to come around, and everything’s whipping around, we hear ping pong balls bouncing off of our windows," she said. "The last thing we see is a big gust and then the power just go out and video stopped."

The storm knocked out Kaytee’s power, too. She is the owner and baker of KK's Sourdough and Sweets – a micro bakery she runs out of her house. When her power was cut, she had 160 loaves of sourdough proofing in her refrigerators. Not wanting them to go to waste, she rolled up her sleeves and got to work.

"I went to the store, grabbed some ice, and was just chucking ice in those fridges every half hour, cooler packs, whatever I had to keep the fridges cold," she said.

Kaytee says the loaves are looking good.. and like her proofing bread – she and her community rose to the challenge.

I had people messaging me, 'Do you need my freezer? Do you need my fridge? let me know about an oven.. what can we do to help you?'" she recalled.

The power came back on just before 4 a.m. Kaytee says worst-case scenario would be the loaves overproofing or deflating because they warmed up. If that happened, she was going to pivot to selling focaccia bread and croutons! She said that’s her backup plan – or her Bob Ross happy accidents when the bread overproofs