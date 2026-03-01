SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The U.S. and Israel military strikes are hitting close to home for many Metro Detroiters.

Watch Tiarra's report below

Metro Detroit's Arab and Jewish communities react to escalating Middle East conflict with Iran

Nazi Shokoohi, a Wayne resident originally from Iran, said the strikes brought a complicated mix of feelings.

"It was a very emotional day, not only for me but also for many Iranians around the world. It's a mix of happiness, hope, and concern," Shokoohi said.

Shokoohi said she hopes the U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran will lead to new leadership being implemented in the country.

"We think our voice is heard, and Mr. President Donald Trump, he helps us," Shokoohi said.

WXYZ Nazi Shokoohi

Jason Issacson from the American-Jewish Committee shared similar thoughts.

"War is hell, but what was the alternative? The alternative was a continuation of a regime that threatens the region, that oppressed its people," Issacson said.

WXYZ Jason Issacson

Imam M.A. Elahi, co-chair of the Imams Council of Michigan, condemned the strikes, saying innocent Iranians are losing their lives.

"They are saying that, 'well, we are targeting the military bases', but we saw that so many schools were attacked," Elahi said.

Elahi also called for an end to the fighting.

"We are also calling for an immediate ceasefire… stop this fire, we don't want anybody to be hurt," Elahi said.

WXYZ Imam M.A. Elahi

I also spoke with Peter Trumbore, a professor and chair of political science at Oakland University, about the potential economic impact of the conflict.

"The more significant and the broader the conflict becomes, I think the greater the impact is going to be," Trumbore said.

Trumbore said the conflict could have a direct impact on gas prices. The concern centers around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway controlled by Iran. Any disruption to shipping through the strait could tighten global oil supplies.

"I think we will wake up Monday morning and see that gasoline prices have skyrocketed and that the prices of oil have skyrocketed. If Iran, we've seen this in the past, right? Anytime there's been significant conflict in the Middle East, oil prices spike," Trumbore said.

Trumbore added that the world will now have to wait and see what the larger fallout from the conflict will be.

WXYZ Professor Peter Trumbore

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.