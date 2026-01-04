Metro Detroit's Venezuela community reacts to President Maduro's capture

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent shockwaves throughout the world, hitting particularly close to home for Venezuelans living in metro Detroit who are celebrating what they see as a new beginning for their homeland.

Jose Gutierrez, who owns El Rey de las Arepas in southwest Detroit, came to the U.S. from Venezuela 30 years ago.

"I say thank you God… it's like an Independence Day for us, January 3rd," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez hopes President Maduro's capture will bring positive change to Venezuela.

"I think step by step, we're going to get the Venezuela everybody wants, peace, harmony, good economic," Gutierrez said.

The news has sparked hope among Venezuelan expatriates who have been separated from their homeland for decades. Yaleni Brown, another Venezuelan living in Detroit, hasn't been back to Venezuela in more than 20 years but now feels more comfortable about returning to her home country.

"We're ready to pack, we're ready to see our family. We ready," Brown said.

"My pure wish come true this morning," Brown said.

Government relations specialist Dr. Frank Richter analyzed the broader implications of the situation, noting that the U.S. could face diplomatic challenges.

"Specifically, Brazil and Cuba and Colombia are not going to be very happy that we did this and they're going to put up a resistance to it diplomatically and the UN may not be happy," Richter said.

Richter emphasized that the success of any transition will depend on the Venezuelan people's response.

"The key is going to be if the people in Venezuela come out on the streets and they welcome the American presence," Richter said.

For Gutierrez, the moment represents the freedom he has long hoped for his homeland.

"Now so happy, we are free, Venezuela is free right now," Gutierrez said.

