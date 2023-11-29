MGM Grand Detroit strike heads into week 6 as other casinos return to work

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's back to the negotiating table for union representatives and MGM Grand Detroit this week as the worker's strike heads into week six.

On Oct. 17, thousands of workers at three Detroit casinos — MotorCity Casino, Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MGM Grand Detroit — walked off the job to push for better wages and benefits. Over a month later, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown ratified an agreement and those on the picket lines returned to work. Now, only one casino remains on strike in Detroit: MGM Grand.

The cold temperatures are not helping either, as striking workers have to bare the elements in four-hour shifts.

“I’m sure that’s affecting a lot of people," striking table games dealer Jeff Valentine said about the freezing temperatures. "But we’re doing it. We’re staying strong.”

Despite the elements, workers say they are not giving up the fight. Daniel Herrick has been a slot technician at MGM Grand for 24 years. He says he’ll continue holding down the picket line until all the union demands are met.

“We’re still looking for that wage increase. Don’t touch our benefits — make sure our 401K stays there and doesn’t go away," he said.

The real problem starting to affect striking workers is the $500 weekly pay that's starting to wear thin right around the holidays. Striking MGM bartender Nancy Hackman says the only thing the strike pay covers for her is groceries.

“The financial burden that (the strike) put on all the families, I mean, it’s great with all the care packages, but it still doesn’t pay the bills," Hackman said.

Union leaders say they are returning to the bargaining table with MGM Grand Wednesday and Thursday and federal mediators will be involved.

Workers hope this time around, a better deal can be reached and hope the community continues to have their back.

"If you want to support us... the company is watching and as they see you cross the picket line, they feel we have no value," Hackman said.

Tuesday night, a verbal tentative agreement was reached with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the United Auto Workers union. UAW workers at BCBSM walked off the job to strike on Sept. 13 before auto workers and Detroit casino workers joined the picket line.