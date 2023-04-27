MI education proposal aims to raise teacher pay, better fund student programs

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inside Michigan schools, there’s been a challenge to keep up with demand for teachers and expand access to programs, something lawmakers hope to tackle soon.

“It’s one of the most difficult jobs you can have. We have been so underfunded for so long,” said Jason Posey, Executive Vice President with the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT).

A fierce advocate for teachers, both in Detroit and across the state, Jason Posey with the Detroit Federation of Teachers sees strong need for more educators and funding for programs.

“We have not had an opportunity to provide our students with everything they need,” Posey said.

A recent vote in Lansing in a Senate PreK-12 Appropriations subcommittee passing 5-2 for an historic $20 billion education plan.

It would include support for a statewide minimum salary for teachers of $50,000.

Free school breakfast and lunches regardless of income, $250 per month for teachers to receive reimbursement on their school loans and more access to Pre-K education statewide.

Lawmakers on both sides weighed in.

“I think it’s important every teacher in Michigan makes at least $50,000 when we have people who have put time, effort and money into a bachelor’s degree or more,” said Sen. Darrin Camilleri, Brownstown Township (D).

“We had strong emphasis on career and technical education. $15 million for equipment upgrades. $10 million to recruit CTE teachers and built on school incentives as well,” said Sen. Thomas A. Albert, Lowell (R).

Also in the package is a 6% increase in per pupil funding adding up to $9,700.

Something Posey believes will help support kids and provide a better overall environment for teachers to succeed.

“This is an over 20 billion dollar school budget. We’ve also seen revenues goes up and it’s important we keep on this trajectory because we still have gaps to fill,” said Camilleri.

“We left 2.4 billion on the balance sheet to make sure we are prepared for a rainy day especially with the economic climate we are in.”

Today’s vote also being viewed by some as the latest step in addressing teacher shortages in Michigan.

“We represent over 4500 teachers and another 1,000 support staff. The fact that teachers make so much less than folks in private sector, the ability to alleviate that financial stress will mean a lot,” said Posey.

The next step is a vote in the full Senate Appropriations Committee then the proposal heads to the Senate floor. That could all happen within a few weeks.

