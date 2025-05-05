Michigan AG drops charges against 7 after pro-Palestine protest at University of Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel dropped the charges against seven pro-Palestine protesters at the University of Michigan.

In court on Monday, the AG's office dismissed the charges from May 2024. Those seven people were charged with trespassing and resisting and/or obstructing a police officer.

Over the course of the case, people called for Nessel to recuse herself, and she said in a statement that the case has become a "lightning rod of contention."

However, she said she stands by her charging decisions and said she believes a jury would find the defendants guilty.

"These distractions and ongoing delays have created a circus-like atmosphere to these proceedings. While I stand by my charging decisions, and believe, based on the evidence, a reasonable jury would find the defendants guilty of the crimes alleged, I no longer believe these cases to be a prudent use of my department’s resources, and, as such, I have decided to dismiss the cases," Nessel said in a statement.

Since the seven were arrested last May, people have called for the AG's office to drop the charges.

