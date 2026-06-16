Michigan AG investigates BP gas station near DTW over alleged price gouging

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into a BP gas station located near Detroit Metro Airport for price gouging.

The BP station, near Middlebelt and Goddard and steps away from the car rental lot at DTW, was recently charging $5.24 per gallon — and as high as $5.99 — while nearby competitors were ranging from $3.98 to $4.99 per gallon.

WXYZ Gas prices at surrounding gas stations, not including the BP in question, where prices sat at $5.99 for a regular gallon of gas Tuesday morning

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office says it received more than 16 complaints about the inflated prices in 2025 and 2026. The office has now filed a petition in Wayne County Circuit Court, accusing the station — owned by M-Twelve Fuels and William Bazzi — of upcharging gas by 22% to 72% more than its competitors, in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

WXYZ Prices at the BP located on Middlebelt & Goddard

In the petition, the Attorney General's office wrote that it has "yet to receive any response from the Respondent justifying its high prices."

David Church, who lives near the airport, said the prices are nothing new to residents in the area.

"They're terrible. I live right down the street from the airport, and he's always got the gas prices really, really, really, high. It's just absolutely ridiculous," Church said.

For travelers, the prices came as a surprise. Kevin Smith, a visitor from Boston who was filling up a rental car before his flight, said the cost caught him off guard.

"Literally filling up just to take it back. Yeah, it's very expensive. I was very shocked," Smith said.

7 News Detroit stopped by the station on Tuesday to ask Bazzi why his prices were so high. An employee provided a phone number, but there was no response. The Attorney General's office says it has had similar difficulty reaching him.

WXYZ Stopping by the BP to get answers about the high prices

After we stopped by and asked to speak with the owner, prices at the station dropped from $5.99 per gallon to $5.24 within about 30 minutes — demonstrating to residents and travelers that lower prices are possible.

Smith said the location of the station should not justify the cost.

"You shouldn't have to pay that much more for gas, just to fill up because you're the closest to the rental car place," Smith said.

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