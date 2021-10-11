Michigan AG joins other state in filling complaint against USPS

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining others from across the country in challenging a 10-year plan by the head of the United States Postal Service, and it’s something a former mail carrier is backing.

After working as a mail carrier for 42 years, Shari Dubois says she’s concerned about the changes underway at the USPS. She hopes a new challenge by the Michigan Attorney General will be successful.

“I mailed an anniversary card in West Bloomfiled to go to Novi and it took six days. I could have walked there.” Dubois said.

Dubois is also troubled by delays that have worsened under the leader ship of postmaster general Louis Dejoy.

“I think he wants to make money. It’s not about that. The post office is put in place to get a letter from point A to point B.” she said.

Nessel is now joining a coalition, including attorneys general from New York and Pennsylvania, to demand review of a 10-year plan to transform the USPS.

"They didn’t go through the formal process or comply with the law. It’s already happening.” Nessel said.

The complaint is heading to the postal regulatory commission, an independent federal agency providing transparency and accountability.

“It would close many postal offices. Decrease hours of those left and slow down delivery.” adds Nessel, who says further delays and disruptions must be addressed. “This is how we get prescriptions, send and receive utility bills.”

In response, a spokesperson for USPS issued a statement that says:

“The recent complaint filed by a group of Attorneys General has no legal or factual merit, and the Postal Service intends to move to dismiss it pursuant to the rules of the Postal Regulatory Commission. The Postal Service has and will continue to follow all statutory and regulatory requirements as we move forward on implementing our strategic plan to restore service excellence and financial sustainability.”

The complaint is also asking for a process that allows public comment on the plan. Right now, roughly 20 AG’S are engaged in this effort.