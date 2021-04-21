Michigan AG: No charges will be filed over Detroit's controversial Make Your Date program

(WXYZ) — Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office has determined no charges will be filed in connection with the controversial Make You Date program.

Nessel addressed the Make Your Date prenatal program in the city of Detroit during a news conference on Wednesday. The controversial program ensnared Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in controversy over how the grant was awarded.

The Attorney General says her office interviewed 21 witnesses, executed four search warrants, reviewed 1,500 pages of financial record and over 1 million documents.

Nessel says the investigation has determined that no charges will be filed in the case. However, she says there is "ample opportunity" to improve operations in the city of Detroit. Among the issues cited: an improvement of education with following policies and procedures, including those surrounding the Freedom of Information Act.

“I would like to note that the absence of adequate evidence to charge individuals with crimes does not absolve the parties of their ethical obligation to meet the expectations of public trust inherent to their roles as employees and officials of the City of Detroit,” said Nessel. “I believe there is ample opportunity to improve upon the operations of City government, especially with regard to transparency and accountability to the residents of Detroit.”

The Attorney General says the city needs to implement regular training in these policies to increase understanding and compliance with them by the city's staff.

Nessel says they found no evidence of bribery, embezzlement, or destruction of evidence in future proceedings.

The Make Your Date program was run by Dr. Sonia Hassan. In 2018 a private investigator recorded Duggan visiting her home. In 2019 Duggan announced he was getting a divorce.

The city provided some $350,000 in federal grants for the program and did other fundraising efforts.