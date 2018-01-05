Michigan AG to investigate Michigan State in Larry Nassar case

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office and Attorney General Bill Schuette is planning to investigate Michigan State University in the case against former Team USA and MSU gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Sources tell 7 Action News they plan to begin the investigation involving Nassar and the university but don't say when the announcement will be made.

Nassar, 54, is faced several charges for different crimes, involving molesting girls. In all, more than 140 women and girls came forward alleging they had been assaulted over two decades.

In one case, he was charged with molesting seven girls, all but one of whom were gymnasts, mostly under the guise of treatment at his Lansing-area home and a campus clinic.

Following his plea in court, Nassar spoke -- saying in part that he just wants healing.

"I want them to heal, I want this community to heal, I have no animosity against anyone. I just want healing, it's time," said Nassar.

Judge Rosemarie Aquiling addressed Nassar after his statement, telling the former doctor that he robbed victims of their childhoods.

"You used that position of trust that you had in the most vile way to abuse children. I agree that now is the time of healing, but it may take them a lifetime of healing while you spend your lifetime behind bars thinking about what you did...," said Aquiling.

She went on to say that his statement fell short and that she's proud of the victims for coming forward.

"They are superheroes for all of America, because this is an epidemic," she said.

After the hearing, several victims spoke out blaming Team USA, the U.S. Olympic Committee and others.

MSu did hire an outside counsel to conduct an investigation, but the university said what that investigation finds is no one's business.

Through a spokesman, the university says they never intended to release it in the first place. Instead, they say any findings of possible wrongdoing will be referred to law enforcement. But their findings won’t be made public.