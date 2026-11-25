Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing a BP gas station near Detroit Metropolitan Airport, alleging price gouging and a civil conspiracy after investigators found prices running 30% higher than competitors.

The station, located at Middlebelt and Goddard in Romulus, was selling regular gas at $4.99 a gallon. GasBuddy listed several nearby stations between $3.24 and $3.44 at the time.

Nessel's lawsuit names M-Twelve Fuels, which operates the station, along with Airport BP, its landlord, and the landlord's parent company, M-Corp Management.

7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed has the story in the video below:

AG sues airport BP station for alleged price gouging

Sources familiar with the matter say high rent and lower sales volume from growing competition are behind the higher prices. According to the lawsuit, M-Twelve pays $65,000 a month to lease the property. Nessel alleges the higher pump prices help cover that monthly rent, giving both the operator and landlord a financial incentive to keep prices elevated.

Not everyone agrees the prices are unfair. Albert Abbas, a member of the MENA American Chamber of Commerce — a Metro Detroit-based organization that helps independently owned gas stations in Michigan — pushed back on the lawsuit.

"It's just shocking to see the attorney general going after a mom and pop store, where historically it just has always been a dollar more minimum per gallon in the area," Abbas said.

Abbas argued that consumers have a choice in where they buy gas.

"No, I don't feel like it's unfair. A consumer has the decision on where they go shopping," Abbas said.

When asked whether lowering prices to increase volume would make more business sense, Abbas disagreed.

"No, it doesn't make sense. That decreases the amount of people that come into your store. I think it makes more sense for the other stations to go up a little bit because they're not going to survive because they're going to have a lot more wear and tear and pumps are very expensive to fix," Abbas said.

One traveler stopping at the station before returning a rental car at Detroit Metro Airport said convenience drove her decision.

"It's close to the airport," said Jennifer, a California resident in Michigan for work. "It's convenient, to be honest."

After learning about the lawsuit, Jennifer acknowledged the complexity of the situation.

"Hearing that the owner is getting price gouged if his costs are going up and that's what's prompting him to push these prices higher, that would be an interesting factor," Jennifer said.

Sources also say the station has historically been priced higher than others in the area for more than 20 years.

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