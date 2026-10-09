Michigan Attorney General's Office investigating Eastpointe firefighters union finances after police probe

EASTPOINTE, Mich — The Michigan Attorney General's Office is actively investigating allegations involving the finances of the Eastpointe Firefighters Union after Michigan State Police completed a probe and referred the case for further review.

The investigation centers on allegations of more than $40,000 in questionable transactions involving two former officials with Eastpointe Firefighters Local 1561, as well as claims that financial records were destroyed.

"It seems like a bad situation for everybody involved," a source with direct knowledge of the concerns said.

The source requested anonymity because of fears of retaliation. The source told me they have firsthand knowledge of accusations that have circulated throughout Eastpointe for months.

"From what I am being told it was used like a slush fund for what they wanted," the source said.

I obtained five years of union financial documents that reveal nearly $19,000 in cash and ATM withdrawals by former union officials that were flagged during an audit. I also obtained a sworn statement detailing an internal review of Eastpointe Firefighters Local 1561.

Documents reviewed by 7 News Detroit indicate some of the questioned transactions included Detroit Tigers tickets purchased through StubHub.

"A lot of beverage and food things that don't seem like they go along with supporting organized unions," the source said.

The allegations have created divisions within the community, according to the source. "Hearing from the firefighters in the city, I know that it has torn that place apart," the source said.

Separate campaign finance concern

In addition to the spending allegations, I obtained a document from the Michigan Department of State involving one of the former union officials. The document states the former official admitted to contributing $500 to an Eastpointe City Council candidate using union funds. Michigan law prohibits a single cash contribution greater than $20. A state elections official concluded: "Based on the above, the Department concludes that the evidence is sufficient to determine that there may be reason to believe that a violation of the Act has occurred."

The campaign finance matter is separate from the investigation into union spending.

State police completed investigation

Michigan State Police confirmed to 7 News Detroit that it completed its investigation into the union's finances and referred the case to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. The Attorney General's Office confirmed the investigation remains active.

No one has been charged with a crime.

City and union responses

I asked Eastpointe Fire Chief Jason Clark about the allegations.

"At this point, the department has released a statement along with the city administration, and we have no further comment at this time," Clark said.

In a written statement, the City of Eastpointe said it is aware of the allegations involving Eastpointe Firefighters Union Local 1561 and is allowing investigations by the Michigan Secretary of State, Michigan Attorney General, and Michigan State Police to proceed. The city said it is monitoring the process, does not believe the situation has affected public safety responsibilities and will take appropriate action after those processes conclude.

I also reached out to the current union president for comment but did not receive a response before deadline.

Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union President Matthew Sahr provided a statement that said: "As an affiliate of our international union, I take seriously my responsibility to represent our members across Michigan. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on active investigations."

For now, key questions remain unanswered, including where the money went and whether every dollar can be accounted for. "Clean it up. Clean it up so we can move on. We can't move on until they clean it up," the source said.

This story was reported on-air by Peter Maxwell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

