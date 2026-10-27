HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — With just one week until Election Day, candidates in two of Michigan’s biggest races are making their closing arguments to voters as national political figures descend on the state.

Vice President JD Vance is expected in Howell on Tuesday to campaign alongside Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers, the latest in a string of high-profile political visits to Michigan.

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Michigan candidates make final push as Election Day nears

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned with Democrats in Ann Arbor on Monday, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rallied with Republicans in Grand Rapids.

The visits come after former President Barack Obama traveled to Detroit and President Donald Trump visited Port Huron over the weekend, underscoring Michigan's importance in the battle for control of Congress.

With Election Day on Nov. 3, the candidates competing in Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races are using the final days of the campaign to rally their supporters.

“I’m not here to even talk about me. This whole thing is about you,” Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed told supporters during a town hall with Sanders.

Rogers, meanwhile, was joined by Kennedy and other supporters as he made his case to voters.

“You know how much we wanna win this race. We brought a guy from Ohio up here,” Rogers joked.

The final push is also underway in Michigan's race for governor.

Republican gubernatorial nominee John James said his priority will remain Michigan residents.

“I have conversations with the President. He knows where I stand. And I’ll always prioritize the people of Michigan,” James said.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson has focused her campaign message on the economy and the financial pressures facing Michigan families.

“The fundamental focus of my race here for Governor is cost down, wages up,” Benson said.

Turnout could decide Michigan's key races

While candidates continue making their final pitches, University of Michigan communication, media and political science professor Josh Pasek says the outcome could ultimately depend less on persuading undecided voters and more on which side gets its supporters to the polls.

“The real functioning underlying question is who’s gonna make it to the polls,” Pasek said.

He said many voters have likely already made up their minds about the major races, putting increased importance on turnout efforts by both parties.

“Most people have probably figured out how they’re gonna vote in these two races,” Pasek said. “And, the question is, can Democrats turn out the people they wanna turn out? Can Republicans turn out the people they wanna turn out? And, depending on how that works out, we’ll see how things go.”

Turnout is generally lower in midterm elections than in presidential elections, making efforts to mobilize voters, particularly younger voters, an important part of the campaigns' closing days.

University of Michigan student Ava Donnelly said getting young people engaged could make a difference.

“Getting people out, young people especially, to really get to the polls and get riled up,” Donnelly said.

Fellow U-M student Mike Lucas echoed that concern.

“I think that a lot of times, we don’t see enough young voters come out and show their support for who they wanna support,” Lucas said.

For some young voters, participating in elections is still a relatively new experience.

“I’m 22. I just started voting. So, I’m just getting into the politics,” Detroit resident Damarcus Woods said.

Woods said he plans to cast a ballot.

“I ain’t gonna lie. I’mma vote though,” he said.

Others told 7 News Detroit they are less motivated to participate.

When asked if he planned to vote, a worker at Mock’s Towing said, “Right now man, not really.”

“Whichever way it goes, it’ll be the same,” he said. “I really do, to be honest with you, because whoever they got set up to win is gonna win.”

Final campaign push continues

The string of campaign events will continue as Election Day approaches.

Vance is scheduled to campaign with Rogers in Howell on Tuesday. On Wednesday, comedian D.L. Hughley and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters are among those expected to appear with El-Sayed in Detroit.

With seven days remaining, candidates in both major statewide races are making their final push for support, but the deciding factor may ultimately be whether those supporters show up at the polls.

