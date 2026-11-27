DETROIT, Mich. — Still working your way through that holiday wish list? You may want to add Michigan Central to your shopping route.

The station is hosting its first Winter Market, bringing dozens of local vendors under one roof.

TechTown helped organize the Winter Market event, which begins on Black Friday and runs through the weekend. Marcus Reliford, TechTown Detroit's director of business support and engagement, says the event is an opportunity to put Detroit businesses in the spotlight.

"Our Detroit business owners have a lot to offer people, you just need to know where to look," Reliford said. "You got to support us on Small Business Saturday. It's very, very important."

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Michigan Central hosts first Winter Market with 43 local Detroit vendors

Reliford says organizers looked for a variety of vendors to put on display and wound up with 43 to participate. They hope to see hundreds of thousands of dollars spent through the weekend.

"Why not spend in local, why not spend it in your community… why not spend it with the people that matter," Reliford said.

Organizers are expecting 10,000 people over the next few days. Darrel Maute is one of the shoppers taking part.

"We like to shop local," Maute said. "We're going to be taking home somethings I can guarantee you that."

Reliford says the holiday season is the best time of year for a pop-up like this because it gives consumers a chance to take a look at what their local business partners have to offer.

"I hope that my wife finds some presents for the kids. I'm here for moral support," Maute said.

Shopper Gibby Underdown says having the event indoors is welcome.

"I have done the popups in the past and it's usually been cold, snow or rain. So, it being indoors is a really nice addition to downtown Detroit," Underdown said.

Aside from simply being inside, people credit the grandeur and size of the station's recent renovation, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Shopper Christian Bueti was impressed by the space.

"Never been here before, it's beautiful," Bueti said.

Among the vendors is Rick Gebhard, who co-owns Whimsy Home with his wife, making handmade gifts fit for someone with an affinity for Motor City memories.

"Hand made right here in Detroit," Gebhard said. "They get that reminder of home."

For shoppers like Karen Swanson, the appeal is finding something special in town, just the right thing to brighten someone's day.

"I will feel good if I've found the right thing for somebody," Swanson said. "Hopefully keep it for a long time."

"It's going to be a good weekend. We're going to do some numbers," Reliford said.

This is the first of two weekends the market will be held. The next one is in the middle of December with more than 50 vendors.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

