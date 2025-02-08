Michigan Central Station could again be transportation hub in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Both Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation have toured Michigan Central Station and are looking into possible transit options, officials say.

“I think it’d be awesome just to know back from when I was a kid and sit in the train station with my dad and look up at the artwork,” traveler Adrian Flowers said.

The nostalgia is being felt by a few people 7 News Detroit talked to after learning the future of transit in the city could be taking an interesting turn. MDOT says Canadian authorities have also visited the landmark, with a desire to learn more about how the railway can be utilized.

“There’s a lot of people that really want to see a return of transportation services to Michigan Central,” MDOT spokesperson Michael Frezell told us.

He says that the process of assessing what could be done is still in the very early stages. We’ve learned Greyhound buses could also potentially pass through the area one day.

“We’re looking potentially at service from Chicago to Detroit to Windsor,” Frezell said.

Another traveler, Jennifer Dantzler, says “That would be great for us as people. As individuals, it would be a great opportunity. It could happen. I believe so.”

Frezell is also pointing out funding would be a critical step.

“Next step would be to work with the city and Michigan Central to secure funding if that comes to be, but we’d have to study this whole process,” he said.

We reached out to Amtrak to request an interview and are waiting to hear back.

