Michigan Central Station: See videos of the work on the restoration project

(WXYZ) — We're giving people a first look inside Michigan Central Station after a massive six-year restoration project Ford Motor Company took on after acquiring the station in 2018.
The station opened to the public in 1913 and had 4,000 passengers per day going through at its peak. It closed in 1988 and remained vacant for decades until Ford purchased the property in 2018.
More Michigan Central Station stories, videos and photos below
- VIDEOS: See inside Michigan Central Station after a massive 6-year restoration project
- PHOTO GALLERY: See before-and-after photos of the Michigan Central Station restoration
Since then, Ford said more than 3,100 skilled-trade workers have worked more than 1.7 million combined hours to restore the station to "its original Beaux-Arts glory."
The station will officially open to the public with a massive concert on June 6 and then a multi-day celebration with tours starting June 7. It will then open on certain days for "Summer at the Station" starting June 21.
Check out the incredible videos below. All videos courtesy Ford Motor Company
Watch video of the exterior before restoration
Watch video of the interior before restoration
Watch construction on the exterior
Watch landscaping work being done on the station
Watch stone work being done on the station
Watch work on the cornices
Watch construction on the interior
Watch construction on the chandelier
Watch the clock unveiling