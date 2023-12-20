Michigan changing look of driver's licenses & state ID cards in 2024; here's why

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Secretary of State said that Michigan is changing the look of its driver's licenses and state ID cards starting in 2024.

According to the SOS, the new licenses will come with cutting-edge technology and put the state in line with national best practices.

The new licenses will include engraved data and other security features that the SOS said will reduce the risk of counterfeiting and fraud.

According to the state, the font and color theme have been updated to distinguish from the current design, and the cards will display the Michigan Coat of Arms.

Also, the names of the five Great Lakes will be seen in multicolored text when the card is held at certain angles.

There will be a two-line name format that will accommodate more characters, and the state will use a gold Michigan shape with a star in it to indicate licenses and IDs that are REAL ID-compliant. As of May 7, 2025, by federal law, a standard Michigan driver’s license or state ID without the REAL ID-compliant indicator will no longer be adequate to board an aircraft for a domestic flight or to enter military bases or certain other federal facilities. Learn more about how to upgrade at Michigan.gov/REALID

As part of the redesign, the magnetic stripe on the back of the license has been removed, however, bar codes will remain.

The move will affect all standard and enhanced driver's licenses and IDs, including commercial, chauffeur’s, graduated, moped, and salvage vehicle agent licenses. Current licenses and state IDs are valid until their expiration date. All Michigan residents will be issued the new design when they renew, replace, or correct their license or ID.