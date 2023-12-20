Michigan bringing back green & white 'Water Wonderland' plate in 2024; here's how to get it

Drivers in Michigan will have another license plate option for 2024, according to the Michigan Department of State.

Related: 3 vintage Michigan license plates to return for drivers after bill passage

The Secretary of State is bringing back a green and white "Water Wonderland" license plate next year.

Related: How you can get the Michigan blue license plate with 'Water, Winter, Wonderland'

"I am proud to bring back a green and white plate that pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of 1963 along with a new, more secure Michigan driver's license and ID," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "The new plate will serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and justice for all. The new ID design will protect Michiganders from identity theft, fraud, and other criminal activity."

Related: Michigan changing look of driver's licenses & state ID cards in 2024; here's why

After six decades and requests from residents, the SOS approved the reissue of the "Water Wonderland" license plate, similar to the one issued in 1963 for some vehicles.

This year marked the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and UAW President Walter Reuther leading the Detroit Walk to Freedom, and the green and white plate pays tribute to the historic year.

The "Water Wonderland" plate will be available for passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate. When purchasing, a one-time $5 graphic plate fee will be assessed in addition to the normal registration fees. Personalization of the plate is available, though limited to 6 digits due to the font style and size accompanying the reissue.

Residents will be able to order the new Water Wonderland license plate beginning on Saturday, Jan. 27 online at Michigan.gov/SOS or when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership.

The "Water Wonderland" plate will be available for passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate. When purchasing, a one-time $5 graphic plate fee will be assessed in addition to the normal registration fees. Personalization of the plate is available, though limited to 6 digits due to the font style and size accompanying the reissue.

It's the second retro license plate to be brought back. The 1965 blue and yellow 'Water-Winter Wonderland" plate was brought back in December 2021 and more than 1.2 million plates have been issued.

Earlier this year, Senate Bill 464, which was introduced by State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, allows the Michigan Secretary of State to re-administer blue license plates that Michigan used between 1983-2007 and black license plates used between 1979 and 1983.

The bill will also bring back a red, white and blue license plate that was used in 1976. That plate will only be available in 2026 to celebrate the United States' semiquincentennial.

