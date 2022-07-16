Michigan confirms 13 monkeypox cases, CDC says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting thirteen confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan.

On Thursday, the CDC reported ten confirmed cases in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told 7 Action News there were four cases in Oakland County, three in the city of Detroit and two in Kent County. One was listed as non-Michigan.

It’s unclear at this time where the three other cases were identified. We’re working to learn more about those other cases.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

