Michigan confirms 9 monkeypox cases, CDC says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting nine confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan.

On Monday, the CDC reported six confirmed cases in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told 7 Action News on Monday there were three cases in Oakland County, one in the city of Detroit and one in Kent County.

It’s unclear at this time where the other cases were identified. We’re working to learn more about those other cases.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC's website.

