Michigan couple jailed in Mexico, accused of defrauding timeshare company now heading home

SPRING ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A couple from Spring Arbor that was being held in a Mexican jail after being accused of defrauding a timeshare company is on their way back to Michigan.

Congressman Tom Barrett of Michigan's 7th District posted a video on his official X account showing Paul and Christy Akeo boarding a plane, with the caption "Paul and Christy Akeo are coming home. Mission accomplished." Barrett posted yesterday that he was heading to Cancun to meet with them.

The couple's family spoke out last week, saying that they had been imprisoned for over three weeks.

"She's terrified. She tells us every single day, every single phone call how scared she is. She obviously cries a lot. She's very — she's scared. She's scared for her life. She is scared for her life, as I'm sure Paul is too," Lindsey Hull, Christy's daughter, explained to "Good Morning America."

Good Morning America

Her mom and stepfather are accused of breaching a timeshare contract and defrauding Palace Resorts out of six figures.

The couple had filed a dispute with American Express and won. American Express refunded the Akeos more than $110,000.

Palace Resorts said it was fraud and that Christy Akeo encouraged others to defraud timeshares in a Facebook post.

Attorney John Manly represents the couple. He said Palace Resorts is extorting the couple.

"They got lured into this timeshare and initially, it was some reasonable amount a month. And then they, according to what we've been told, they took away their benefits and essentially made them increase their monthly contribution to $6,200," he said.

"Then what began to occur is Palace just began to cancel the reservations. So essentially, they're paying $6,200 a month for which anybody who's middle class or retired is a lot of money. Not allowing them to sell their weeks what they had promised and essentially defaulted or breached, rather, the contract."

7 News Detroit spoke with attorney Jon Marko on how a person can navigate getting out of timeshare contract as smoothly as possible.

“My advice to my clients or individuals who would call me in and ask me for help with this, I would say the first thing you should do is contact the company directly. You know, if you can avoid a fight, you can catch more bees with honey than with vinegar often," he said.

"So call the company, try to work it out. You might have to pay a penalty. You might lose some money but in the long run, you might save more by working something out with the timeshare company upfront."

He said timeshare contracts are drafted in favor of the timeshare company since it's drafted by the timeshare company and their lawyers.

“It’s a take it or leave it type deal. So, these contracts are often hard to get out of. The options that I would suggest is read the contract carefully. You could talk to a lawyer if you need to and potentially go that route and if all else fails, stop paying because that will put the — I know it’s a last resort — but if you stop paying, that will put the timeshare company in a position where they have to do something because in the end, it’s all about the money," Marko explained.

At the time of our first report last week, a judge was allowing Palace Resorts six months to come up with evidence as the Akeos waited in jail.

