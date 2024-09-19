Michigan Court of Appeals dismisses lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed the case against Oxford Community Schools and its employees.

A civil lawsuit was filed by the families of victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

For nearly three years, these families have been fighting to hold the school district accountable for their role in the shooting.

Now that the Michigan Court of Appeals has dismissed the families' case against Oxford Community Schools, the next steps for them is to take their case before the Michigan Supreme Court.

“It’s deflating, so we’ll just have to rebound and we’re told something like this could definitely happen,” Craig Shilling said.

Shilling’s son Justin was one of the four Oxford High School students killed in the 2021 school shooting.

Seven other students were injured during the shooting as well.

Courtesy photos

In the lawsuit, the families claim that teachers and administrators were negligent and did not follow proper protocols the day of the shooting.

“This is my kid we’re talking about. My kid was killed. It’s definitely mind-altering for me,” Craig Shilling said.

Last year, an Oakland County Judge ruled that Oxford schools and its employees would be protected from lawsuits due a government immunity law. The families and their lawyers appealed the Oakland County judge’s decision.



On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed the case and upheld the decision to give school district employee's government immunity.

“It was a gut punch, you know, a blow that will set you back. And it triggers some deep thoughts about what’s going on up there,” Shilling added.

The families' lawyer, Ven Johnson, says they will take the case to the Michigan Supreme Court and hope the justices there will interpret the immunity law differently.

“Their job is to interpret and reinterpret law and if you are going to change, it is one of the best places to do that, and that is what their power is given them to do,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Craig Shilling says he and the other families will continue to fight for justice for as long as they need to.

“We’re in it for the long haul, so I feel confident with the Johnson law firm. They’ve been working hard for us, this. This a delicate area,” Craig Shilling said.



The families and their lawyers will start filing paperwork necessary for the Michigan Supreme Court.

They expect the court to make a decision in the case sometime in 2025.