Michigan Democrats, Republicans each select new party chair

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Saturday, both the Michigan Republicans and Democratic parties chose new leaders and discussed their goals for the next year.

“I mean right now the biggest goal is to take back the state in 2026,” said Hima Kolanagireddy, RNC committee member.

“For us it is getting back to a lot of the basics, which is something that Republicans are ignoring right now,” said State Senator Mallory McMorrow.

The Michigan Democrats held a convention on Saturday at the Renaissance Center.

They elected former State Senator Curtis Hertel as the party’s chairman.

“I think he’s going to do great, he has some great ideas, he’s really all about unifying the party, making sure we have representation from everywhere, all over the state, all demographics,” said Nomi Joyrich of Farmington Hills.

Farmington hills resident Nomi Joyrich attended at the Democratic convention.

“It’s a tough time for Democrats, we had a major spanking in the last election and we’re not going to take that anymore, we’re definitely going to come back stronger,” said Joyrich.

WXYZ Nomi Joyrich

Meanwhile, just down the street at Huntington Place, the Michigan Republicans elected State Senator Jim Runestad as the party’s chairman.

He beat out Meshawn Maddock who was endorsed by president trump for the position.

“I think the party as a whole has taken a little bit of time to get on the right track and I think Jim is the right person to put it back on the right track and right the ship,” said David Harris of Kalamazoo.

Republican David Harris came up from Kalamazoo to Detroit for the convention.

“It went pretty smoothly, it took a long time for the votes to come in but it got tabulated and Jim Runestad won and he’s the right guy to lead the party,” said Harris.

WXYZ David Harris

Both parties are now focusing their attention on the 2026 midterm election and beyond.

“The Republican Party as a whole has to really take a hold on the state, there’s a senate seat that’s up, secretary of state, the attorney general, the governor,” said Harris.

“I want to elect Democrats up and down the party, from the top of the ticket to the bottom of the ticket, school board, city council, mayor, up to president,” said Joyrich.