Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 55 cases of monkeypox in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 55 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan.
The case breakdown looks like this:
Detroit City - 13
Genesee - 1
Ingham - 2
Ionia - 1
Kent - 6
Macomb - 6
Oakland - 11
Washtenaw - 3
Wayne - 7
Ottawa - 2
St Clair - 1
Livingston - 1
Montcalm - 1
Monkeypox symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
Video: More information about monkeypox
More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC's website.
