Michigan DNR urges caution on trails & state parks following historic snowstorm

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to be cautious when planning visits to trails and state parks that may have been impacted by extreme winter weather last week.

Record snowfall in the Upper Peninsula on March 15-16, including some areas that got more than four feet of snow, may have left damage behind on different parks and trails.

"We’re urging people to check conditions before traveling to storm-affected areas and to be aware of downed trees and branches, as well as bent or bowed trees and branches that may fall unexpectedly,” said Greg Kinser, the Lower Peninsula trails coordinator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

Local officials last week reported impassable, snow-covered roads and downed power lines across the region.

"In addition to trail impacts, many state parks and recreation facilities across the U.P. and the northern Lower Peninsula were rendered inaccessible by the significant snowfall," Kinser said. "State park staff are digging out, and it will take time before some park facilities are accessible again."

Also, about 260 miles of forest roads in the northeastern Lower Peninsula remain closed from extensive tree damage during the 2025 historic ice storm.

According to the DNR, staff continues to assess state-designated trails, state parks and facilities after the snowstorm. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency last week for seven counties in the Upper Peninsula – Alcona, Alpena, Delta, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Roscommon and Wexford.