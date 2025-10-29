Michigan Double Up Food Bucks Program expanding as SNAP distribution disrupted

(WXYZ) — As the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) faces disruption, the Fair Food Network is taking action through its Double Up Food Bucks Program to help Michigan families.

List: Food resources in metro Detroit as pause in SNAP funding expected

In response to the US Department of Agriculture pausing SNAP distribution beginning November 1, the Double Up Food Bucks Program will be expanded through the end of December. The program is supported by a grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

“In Michigan, we work to support one another as best we can and this moment is no different,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a news release. “We know SNAP is a lifeline for Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. These changes to the Double Up Program will go a long way in ensuring access to healthy food can continue while we push our federal partners to reach a deal that avoids more harm to Michigan families.”

According to the state, Fair Food Network is taking the following actions, effective through Dec. 31, 2025:

1. Expanded access and flexibility so families can build up savings on their Double Up cards:



Double Up earnings no longer expire. FFN lifted the 90-day limit so shoppers can use their earned benefits whenever they need them.

No daily earning cap. FFN removed the usual $20 per day limit, enabling families to earn as much as they can while shopping for fresh produce.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are now eligible. Shoppers can now use Double Up on frozen options with no added salt, sugar, or oil—available at all 237 locations across the state.

2. NEW: Double Up Bonus Bucks, a limited-time voucher of $40 that will not require a matching SNAP purchase to receive. It can be used exclusively on fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables beginning Nov. 1 and will be distributed:



Directly onto Double Up cards and app, or loyalty cards at participating sites, where applicable.

As printed vouchers for shoppers using tokens or coupons at participating locations.

Double Up Bonus Bucks will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

The state has also issued the following guidance for Michigan's SNAP beneficiaries:



You can still use any SNAP dollars already on your EBT card—those funds are not affected.

All previously earned Double Up Food Bucks remain available.

Double Up is available year-round at grocery stores, even as farmers market season winds down.

To learn more, visit DoubleUpFoodBucks.org and FairFoodNetwork.org.

Need Help or Have Questions?

Call the Double Up hotline at 866-586-2796, 9 am – 5 pm ET, Monday – Friday.

Find a participating location near you: DoubleUpFoodBucks.org/locations

Dial 2-1-1 or visit Find Help – Michigan 2-1-1 for free, confidential assistance and referrals to local food programs and support services.

Visit the Food Bank Council of Michigan to locate nearby food banks and learn about additional hunger relief efforts.

Explore MI Bridges to learn more about SNAP, which offers temporary food assistance to eligible families.

