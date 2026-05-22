Michigan drivers hit the road for Memorial Day weekend despite gas prices at 4-year high

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer and also kicks off what's expected to be a busy summer travel season.

AAA predicts that more than 45 million Americans are traveling at least 50 miles from their home over the long holiday weekend, including 1.3 million Michiganders.

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Michigan drivers hit the road for Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices

Most of those people will be driving, and this year, it's pricier to do so. Right now, drivers are paying an average of $4.69 per gallon, compared to an average of $3.17 last year.

Eddie Preciado, a Pontiac resident, said the price of gas caused him to cancel a trip to see family.

"I had a family party in Georgia. I didn't go due to the gas price. I was like, you know what, let me hold off until, you know, for another time. But, even for daily stuff, going to work, you're like, I'm filling up almost every other two days you know. I feel like gas isn't lasting as long," Preciado said.

Not everyone is letting prices at the pump change their holiday plans. Gabriel Smith, a Waterford resident, said family time takes priority regardless of the cost.

"I don't think so. I mean, you can't take away from family. It is what it is at this point," Smith said.

When asked if he would travel regardless of gas prices, Smith confirmed he would.

"Yes. Yeah. Yep," Smith said.

For those hitting the road this weekend, experts recommend leaving as early as possible. Travelers who can depart before 11 a.m. are expected to encounter the lightest traffic. The busiest travel times are estimated between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday are expected to see the heaviest travel volume, with many people heading up north. Sunday is projected to have the lightest traffic of the weekend, making it the best day to travel if schedules allow.

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