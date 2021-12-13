Watch
News

Actions

Michigan drivers to get $400 refund checks no later than early May, state said

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, traffic moves along the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. At a board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a big industry trade association, recognized that change is coming. Alliance CEO John Bozzella said automakers are committed to working with the Biden administration, which will renew the fight against climate change and likely will undo pollution and gas mileage rollbacks made by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Cars on highway
Posted at 7:08 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 07:31:01-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan drivers will receive the $400 refund checks from the Catastrophic Claims Association no later than early May, according to the state.

Related: Who is eligible? How to get it? State answers FAQs about $400 refund checks

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to issue a bulletin to insurers about the timeline and other requirements for the refund.

Last week, Whitmer announced $3 billion in refunds coming to drivers from the MCCA in the form of $400 per vehicle.

The refunds will go to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. Surplus funds will be transferred to the MCCA by insurers by March 9 for refunds via check or ACH deposit.

The refunds have to be issued no later than May 9, 2022, according to the state.

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation,” Whitmer said in a release.

People with questions or concerns about auto insurance can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!