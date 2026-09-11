Michigan economist shares harrowing escape from World Trade Center 3 on 9/11

The chilling and terrifying attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, are being remembered once again on the 25th anniversary on Friday.

Among the survivors from Michigan is a prominent economist who escaped after being inside one of the towers before it was destroyed at the World Trade Center complex.

Patrick Anderson of the Anderson Economic Group was just a young economist attending a professional conference in New York City on Sept. 11.

See the full story in the video below

Michigan economist shares harrowing escape from World Trade Center on 9/11

“It was a beautiful morning. Just a gorgeous skyline. World Trade Center Building 3, the Marriott, was where we were," he said.

Anderson recalled just how close he and other survivors came to losing their lives on the same that that nearly 3,000 victims were killed.

On that Tuesday, he said the feeling of the first plane hitting an nearby tower at the World Trade Center complex was surreal and terrifying. Moments later, an announcement came to stay in place.

“This was throughout these buildings, announcements to just stay where you are, stay in your room and don’t go out. But, I had a feeling of doom that this was terrible," he said.

“At what point did you decide I’m going to leave and how did you get out?” I asked.

“I remember looking around the room thinking what here is worth taking, I bought Christmas presents. I had laptops and all this stuff out. I said nothing here is worth risking my life to take," he said. “Left with my wallet, cell phone and pocket knife. I didn’t even have both my shoes on.”

Anderson said racing down the stairs with countless others, he soon found himself in a chaotic seen. In the lobby of World Trade Center 3, people were scrambling to get outside as it became increasingly apparently that more than another plane had hit the second tower.

“We were helped by some extremely brave firefighters, who helped us, got everybody corralled and telling us a certain direction to run," Anderson said.

“Second plane comes at 9:02 and flew right over my head," he added. “There was debris falling, it was terrible. By that time you knew something very bad was happening. It was your turn and you had to run south. Put your hands above your head and they kept telling us don’t look up.”

The father and husband from Michigan revealed how fear continued to spread, including a sinking feeling he may never see his family again. He was unable to reach them for hours as phone service was disabled.

“Fortunately, I found a garbage truck to get under. When the debris from that plane hit," he said. “And then, I got a little further out and finally ended up at Stuyvesant High School around the time the second building fell.”

The loss of life at the hands of pure evil impacted victims that day who were inside multiple towers, and the brave heroes who rushed inside to save them.

“The world is just falling apart around you. At that time we started to hear news about the Pentagon," he said.

Anderson said the pain was amplified as the realization came that the Pentagon was truck and another plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, following a revolt against the hijackers.

He tells me to this day, each anniversary of 9/11 has tied him closer and closer to so many others who were at the Twin Towers. Memorials like one in Lansing have honored the 42 people from Michigan who died in the attack.

Anderson himself says he's felt a calling to live with purpose, as founder of the Michigan Remembers 9/11 Fund. Part of the effort maintains a list of bios, striving to keep personal memories alive.

“I feel you survived, now go do something with your life," he said.

On a recent trip back to the 9/11 Museum, he said there were overwhelming emotions, and over the years, he's also shared his powerful story to ensure the world never forgets what unfolded.

“There was a shock the whole country went thru but there was a great surge of patriotism. When I explain it to people, people weren’t panicked. They were very determined," he said. "They did not surrender. They didn’t give up.”

In the 25 years that have followed, with so many succumbing to 9/11-related illnesses, Anderson said he's found it even more critical to hold onto notes he took, to raise awareness about what our nation went through, unity that followed, and sacrifices that were made to save lives.

“You weren’t sitting there thinking about I might eventually get an illness. You were trying to survive," he said.

“We ended up taking a train out of grand central station to Ryan, NY. Driving out nobody said a thing for 45 minutes," he added.