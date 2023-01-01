Michigan fans react to loss against TCU in Fiesta Bowl nail-biter

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) — Tonight, there was a nail-biter in Arizona where TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. The Maize and Blue lost 45 to 51.

It ends their quest for a National Championship which puts a damper on New Year's Eve celebrations for fans throughout metro Detroit, especially in Ann Arbor.

7 Action News spoke with fans at Buffalo Wild Wings in Ann Arbor. There was lots of cheering, moaning, and groaning throughout the night. The high scoring game that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

One fan, Alonzo Young said, “We played ‘em hard. They was the better team. They won.”

U of M student Mary O’Brien said, “I was really excited. Really sad. We were undefeated. I wish we had rallied right at the end. I was so… I was really hopeful.”

Another student, Matt Rinaldi told 7 Action News, “I had season tickets. So, I’d gone to all the home games. I went to the Big Ten championship. So, I’ve watched every game. I thought we played well. We just got beat up on a few plays.”

A few plays had fans questioning calls made by referees. But Rinaldi said it’s difficult to blame the loss on a single call that didn’t go their way.

While the Wolverine's season is officially over, many of the die hard fans are on the same page about they think needs to happen next.

“The only thing that could make tonight better is if Ohio State loses," Rinaldi said.

O'Brien said, “One of my friend’s parents are huge UGA fans. So, (I'm) hoping Ohio State loses still.

Fans also said they hope this year’s momentum carries over into next season.